Family of UGA player killed in crash, attorneys to discuss investigation, legal action

The family of Devin Willock, the University of Georgia player killed in a car crash Sunday, will hold a news conference with their legal team to discuss the events that led to the player’s death.

Officials said during the news conference Wednesday the family’s lawyer along with several other legal team members will discuss the details of the crash investigation and the legal action being taken on behalf of the family.

A news release did not specify what legal actions the family are considering.

On Sunday, Athens-Clarke police announced that 20-year-old Devin Willock, an offensive lineman for the Bulldogs, and 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, a recruiting staff member, were killed in a car crash.

In the crash report released Tuesday, investigators confirmed that the crash was partly caused by excessive speed.

During the press conference, Willock’s parents will also express their gratitude for the support and prayers they have received.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke with Devin’s parents, Sharlene and Dave Willock, who said this is the second deadly car crash the family had to deal with. Devin’s half-brother, Jonathan, was killed in a car accident years ago.

The Willocks are still finalizing funeral plans but plan to have a service in Athens and back in New Jersey.

The news conference will occur at The Clerk of State and Superior Courts in Athens at 2 p.m. Channel 2 Action News will live stream the news conference on WSBTV.com and the WSB-TV breaking news app.

