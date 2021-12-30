Family of UK socialite Maxwell voices faith in her innocence

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (AP) — Members of Ghislaine Maxwell's family say they still believe she is innocent after a New York jury found her guilty of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement issued late Wednesday, the Maxwell family said it would support the British socialite's efforts to appeal her conviction.

“We believe firmly in our sister’s innocence. We are very disappointed with the verdict,’’ read the statement. “We have already started the appeal tonight, and we believe that she will ultimately be vindicated.”

The jury's verdict capped a monthlong trial featuring sordid accounts of the sexual exploitation of girls as young as 14. Four women testified that they were abused as teenagers in the 1990s and early 2000s at Epstein’s homes in Florida, New York and New Mexico.

Jurors deliberated for five full days before finding Maxwell guilty of five of six counts. Each charge carries a maximum prison term of five to 40 years.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ghislaine Maxwell faces high legal bar in bid to overturn sex abuse conviction, experts say

    British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is going to appeal her conviction https://www.reuters.com/world/us/maxwell-jury-resume-deliberations-after-judge-warns-omicron-risk-2021-12-29 for setting up teenage girls to have sexual encounters with financier Jeffrey Epstein, but experts said she will struggle to clear the high legal bar needed to overturn the verdict. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan dealt several blows to the defense during the month-long trial that ended on Wednesday, including denying a request to have some witnesses testify anonymously and another to block lawyers for two of the accusers from taking the stand. Legal experts said Maxwell's lawyers are likely to cite such rulings in any appeal of her conviction on five of six counts, including sex trafficking, by a jury in federal court in Manhattan.

  • Ghislaine and Golubski: Occasionally, even those with important friends have to pay

    Behind every monster there is a whole support network of other, smaller, but in a way more ghoulish monsters, who don’t even have the excuse of being so sick that they can’t help doing what they do. | Opinion

  • Reactions to Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict

    Crimes that she committed with her long-time partner and co-conspirator, Jeffrey Epstein. "The verdict screams loud and clear--if you make it easier for another to sexually abuse children, you, too, will be held accountable for your role in that abuse.... The strong women survivors of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein's abuse can all sleep better tonight knowing that the justice system got it right.... The jury stayed focused on what really mattered: Ms. Maxwell played a critical role in helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls."

  • Why do we kiss on New Year's Eve? The reasons behind the romantic moment

    As the clock hits midnight on a new year, many people will share a kiss together. But why do we do it?

  • Police officer who was jailed for attacking two black people is found dead at his home

    A police officer who was jailed for assaulting two black members of the public while on duty has been found dead at his home.

  • Car crash becomes homicide case after CMPD finds driver had multiple gunshot wounds

    The shooter involved in the case called CMPD just before the crash, police say.

  • Hong Kong police charge 2 from news outlet with sedition

    Two former editors from a Hong Kong online pro-democracy news outlet were charged with sedition and denied bail Thursday, a day after the outlet said it would cease operations following a police raid on its office and seven arrests. National security police said they charged two men, aged 34 and 52, with one count each of conspiracy to publish a seditious publication but did not identify them. According to local media reports, the two are Chung Pui-kuen and Patrick Lam, who were editors at Stand News, an online pro-democracy news outlet.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison ‘will be like Disneyland’ compared to New York cell, expert says

    Her legal team criticised the conditions she faced in her New York cell, describing them as a “living hell”

  • Ghislaine Maxwell guilty in Epstein sex abuse case

    The British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted Wednesday of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by the American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein. (Dec. 29)

  • BBC apologises for 'shocking' interview with Epstein lawyer moments after Ghislaine Maxwell verdict

    Alan Dershowitz appeared on the BBC minutes after Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking young girls.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty For Aiding Epstein’s Teen Sex Ring

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyGhislaine Maxwell, the socialite accused of procuring girls for Jeffrey Epstein’s teen “massage” ring, was convicted on five of six charges related to child sex-trafficking on Wednesday.The Manhattan federal jury delivered the verdict after six days of deliberations. The decision arrived four days after Christmas, which also marks the socialite’s 60th birthday. From the 1990s and onward, Maxwell’s romance, and later her close companionsh

  • Suspect in St. Mary Catholic Central school bus theft identified

    Larry Kosarue was arraigned Wednesday on one count of unlawfully driving away an automobile, and one count of fourth degree fleeing and eluding.

  • Mom, child had knives inside Darth Vader stuffed bear at Philadelphia airport, TSA says

    “This is a good example of why we cannot assume that something as innocent-looking as a child’s stuffed animal is not a risk to security,” TSA’s federal security director for the airport, Gerardo Spero, said.

  • Ashley Graham has posted some beautiful snaps of her baby bump on Instagram

    Ashley Graham announced earlier this year that she's pregnant with twin boys. Here are the latest photos of her baby bump that she's shared with Instagram:

  • For struggling Afghan family, the next meal is a matter of faith

    As winter sets in, Afghan widow Kubra needs to find fuel to heat the single room where eight family members live in the central province of Bamiyan. Their firewood was stolen when they left their home amid the chaos that engulfed Afghanistan in the summer, as Taliban insurgents swept towards Kabul on their way to seizing back control of the country. Stories like Kubra's are increasingly common in a country struck by severe drought and where money has run dry.

  • Epstein settlement with accuser who filed lawsuit against Prince Andrew to be made public

    A 2009 settlement agreement between deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre, who alleges she was abused by Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was under 18 years old, will be made public next week, Reuters reported. U.S. District Judges Lewis Kaplan and Loretta Preska on Wednesday ordered that the agreement be released on or around Jan. 3, saying they found no reason to keep it sealed, per the wire...

  • Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse trial

    British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted Wednesday of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Satellite images show smoldering wreckage at Syria port

    Satellite images taken this week over the Syrian port of Latakia show the smoldering wreckage after a reported Israeli missile strike, hours after firefighters contained a massive blaze. The raid launched from the Mediterranean Sea Tuesday was among the biggest launched by Israel into Syria, igniting a fire in the container terminal that raged for hours and caused significant material damage in the vicinity. The Latakia seaport handles most of the imports to Syria, a country ravaged by a decade-old civil war and Western-imposed sanctions.

  • Epstein settlement with Giuffre to be made public, affects Prince Andrew case

    A 2009 settlement agreement between the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre, which bears directly on Giuffre's civil lawsuit accusing Britain's Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, will be made public early next week. In a joint order on Wednesday, U.S. District Judges Lewis Kaplan and Loretta Preska in Manhattan ordered the agreement's release on or about Jan. 3, 2022, finding no reason to keep it under seal. Kaplan oversees Giuffre's lawsuit accusing https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/prince-andrew-is-sued-by-jeffrey-epstein-accuser-over-alleged-sexual-abuse-2021-08-09 Andrew of forcing her to have sex more than two decades ago when she was under 18 at the London home of former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and abusing her at two of Epstein's homes.

  • Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell convicted of sex trafficking

    Prosecutors alleged that Maxwell groomed teenage girls for the convicted pedophile and that she sexually abused some of them herself.