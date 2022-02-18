Family urges US to save Marines jailed in Russia

Families of two U.S. marine veterans who are being detained in Russia say they're frustrated with the Justice Department over what they see as the agency's refusal to consider the swaps or trades that could get their loved ones home. (Feb. 18)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories