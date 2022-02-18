Family urges US to save Marines jailed in Russia

Associated Press

Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for his role in a quadruple slaying in 2005. Gilbert Ray Postelle, 35, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, and prison officials declared him dead at 10:14 a.m. It was Oklahoma’s fourth execution since October, when the state resumed lethal injections following a nearly seven-year hiatus. Postelle, who was lying on a gurney with his arms outstretched beside him, declined to give any last words and glanced a few times at the seven witnesses who were in the viewing room next to the execution chamber as the execution began.