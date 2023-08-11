Family of Utah man shot dead by FBI after threats to Biden say he was ‘frustrated’ at ‘corruption’

The family of Craig Robertson, the man killed by the FBI as they were attempting to serve him a warrant at his home in Utah after her threatened the life of President Joe Biden, said he had been “distraught” by what “he, and many others in this nation, observed to be a corrupt and overreaching government”.

In a statement on Facebook, Robertson’s family said they were “shocked and devastated by the senseless and tragic killing of our beloved father and brother”.

The FBI raided the home of the Provo resident, who the federal complaint described as “approximately 70-75 years old,” after he had allegedly posted threats online against President Biden, his family, and Barack Obama.

Craig Robertson’s family said his online behaviour served as a way to let out his ‘frustration’ with the government (Craig Robertson / Facebook)

According to court documents, Robertson referenced a “presidential assassination” and also allegedly lodged threats against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Attorney General Merrick Garland and New York AG Letitia James.

“The time is right for a presidential assassination or two. First Joe then Kamala!!!” officials claimed Robertson wrote in a September 2022 Facebook post, according to the filing.

Robertson was killed hours before Mr Biden was scheduled to land in the state after he allegedly refused to comply with the FBI and pointed a weapon at the agents.

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s inspection division,” the agency said in a statement.

“Craig loved this country with all his heart. He saw it as a God-inspired and God-blessed land of liberty. He was understandably frustrated and distraught by the present and on-going erosions to our constitutionally protected freedoms and the rights of free citizens wrought by what he, and many others in this nation, observed to be a corrupt and overreaching government.”

Robertson stands in camouflage holding a rifle in an undated social media photo (US District Court)

His family wrote that as “an elderly – and largely homebound – man,” he often took to social media to express his frustration. “Though his statements were intemperate at times, he has never, and would never, commit any act of violence against another human being over a political or philosophical disagreement,” the statement read.

The FBI revealed that Truth Social tipped off authorities about Robertson in March. Following the tip, two FBI agents approached Robertson at his home; Robertson allegedly dismissed the threat telling the agents: “I said it was a dream… We’re done here! Don’t return without a warrant.”

Over the next five months, the FBI uncovered “multiple threats” against Mr Garland, Ms James, and Vice President Kamala Harris. The situation intensified on Sunday, when Robertson reportedly posted, “I heard Biden is coming to Utah,” adding that he was “cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle”.