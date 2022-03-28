Family of Venango County man gunned down on hunting trip fighting back

In the woods of Venango County, Jamaican immigrant Peter Spencer, 29 was shot and killed. The district attorney said it was self-defense, but not all parties agree.

“They didn’t arrest anybody despite a bunch of guns, illegal guns, a bunch of drugs, a dead body with nine bullet holes, and nobody gets arrested for anything,” said attorney Paul Jubas, who represents Spencer’s family.

The case has gained national attention since a news conference two weeks ago, when the DA said the FBI and attorney general’s office were investigating Spencer.

Jubas said what was left out of that statement was that the shooter is also involved in that investigation.

“We have in our possession enough evidence for probable cause for an indictment so when there is criminality and an investigation, and someone is murdered in that investigation the feds absolutely have jurisdiction over that homicide,” Jubas said.

While Jubas would not give many details to protect the case, the DA previously said Spencer and his fiancé were being looked at as part of a ghost guns investigation. Jubas believes that investigation will also end with a homicide charge.

“We have absolute confidence in this investigation moving forward and do anticipate learning a lot more,” Jubas said.

We did reach out to DA Shawn White for comment in response to Jubas’ press conference, but we did not hear back.

