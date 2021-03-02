Family of Vicha Ratanapakdee Outraged After SF DA Says Teen Killer Had ‘Temper Tantrum’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bryan Ke
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The family of Vicha Ratanapakdee, an 84-year-old Thai American who was murdered in broad daylight, expressed outrage after San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin compared the incident to a "temper tantrum" in an interview.Reaction to the comment: Boudin told the New York Times that the suspect, Antoine Watson, 19, was “in some sort of temper tantrum” when he pushed Ratanapakdee to the ground and eventually killed the elderly man, according to ABC7’sDion Lim.

 

  • “I don't buy it for a second, I don't buy it for a second. He knew what he was doing. Hearing this excuse of a hissy fit is really upsetting," Eric Lawson, Vicha Ratanapkadee's son-in-law, told ABC7.

  • “It's breaking my heart," said Monthanus Ratanapakdee after hearing Boudin’s comment about her father. She also did not accept the description of Watson’s behavior.

  • “A temper tantrum... you can hit a car...you cannot hit or kill a human," she said.

  • Lim also obtained a police report detailing how Watson went to a car and grabbed a phone to take pictures of Ratanapakdee after the fatal attack.

  • Lim said the Ratanapakdee family was horrified after hearing the remarks.

  • “I want to know the truth, a clear truth," Lawson said.

  • “I hope my father's case raise awareness for the Asian community... I wish the Asian community speaks up,” Monthanus said of the growing number of anti-Asian hate crimes in the Bay Area.

Other details: Boudin’s spokesperson, however, clarified that his comment was about Watson's "behavior" before the killing of Ratanapakdee, Fox News reported.

  • The spokesperson added Boudin “charged the killing of Mr. Ratanapakdee as a murder, the most serious crime on the books."

  • Meanwhile, a representative from the San Francisco Police Department told the network they have yet to confirm if what Lim received was a police document.

  • If it was indeed a police document, authorities could not release them as the case is still under active homicide investigation, the representative added.

  • Boudin took to Twitter to say his comments on Vicha Ratanapakdee's killer were “out of context.”

What happened: Watson was caught on camera violently pushing Ratanapakdee to the ground in an attack on Jan. 28 along Anza Vista and Fortuna Avenues in San Francisco.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dion Lim (@dionlimtv)

  • The San Francisco police took Ratanapakdee to the hospital for treatment, but he died from his injuries days later.

  • Watson and a 20-year-old female accomplice identified as Maylasia Goo, both Daly City residents, were arrested.

  • Watson pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance on Feb. 3.

Feature Image via Ratanapakdee Family

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

California Passes Bill to Make Ethnic Studies a Requirement for High School Students

Jack Ma Donates 1 Million Face Masks to Japan

Chinese City to Inform People If Their Future Spouse Has Ever Been Abusive

Colorado Bubble Tea Shop Accused of 'Stealing Black Culture' Over Store Name

Recommended Stories

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has mic muted at CPAC for spouting vaccine and election conspiracies

    Lindell equates getting coronavirus vaccine to receiving ‘mark of the beast’ pledging allegiance to the devil

  • Fact-checking the wildest claims from Trump’s CPAC speech

    The president returned to some of his favourite debunked theories about the election, and much more

  • Merrick Garland could be confirmed as Biden’s attorney general this week

    Biden AG pick passes out of committee by bipartisan 15-7 vote

  • OnPolitics: How Biden is erasing Trump's immigration legacy

    President Biden has started to unwind several of Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies.

  • Dabo makes no excuses while reflecting on what went wrong against Ohio State

    Clemson’s head coach speaks publicly about the 21-point loss for the first time since the night of the game.

  • Woman arrested after being linked to crime via Cheetos residue on teeth

    An Oklahoma woman was literally caught red-handed on first-degree burglary complaint charges thanks to Cheetos snack dust. Sharon Carr was arrested on Feb. 26 after police reported an attempted home burglary. While she did not take anything, officers claim she left behind a Cheetos bag.

  • Arizona GOP lawyer tells Supreme Court the party needs certain voting restrictions to compete with Democrats

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard oral arguments by Arizona Republicans in defense of two voting restrictions they are looking to keep in tact. At one point, Justice Amy Coney Barrett asked Michael Carvin, a lawyer representing the Arizona GOP, what the party's interest in maintaining the policy of discarding ballots cast at the wrong precinct was. Carvin answered, without hesitation, that removing the rule would prevent Republicans from competing in the state. "It puts us at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats," he told Barrett. "Politics is a zero sum game. Every extra vote that they get through unlawful interpretations of Section 2 hurts us. It's the difference between winning an election 50-49 and losing an election." In key voting rights case, Justice Amy Coney Barrett asks GOP lawyer Michael Carvin “what’s the interest” to Republicans in keeping voting restrictions in Arizona. Carvin: “Because it puts us at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats. Politics is a zero-sum game.” pic.twitter.com/In7GULkSUb — The Recount (@therecount) March 2, 2021 Critics argued Carvin was essentially admitting some Republicans believe "it is okay to manipulate elections to gain partisan advantage." Per Reuters, part of the reason voting rights activists have targeted the precinct rule is that voters sometimes inadvertently cast their ballots at the wrong polling station because their assigned location is not always the closest one to their homes. However, Reuters reports the high court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, is likely to uphold the restriction, as well as another that makes it a crime to hand over someone else's ballot to election officials during early voting. More stories from theweek.comWill COVID-19 wind up saving lives?Harry Potter game will reportedly allow transgender characters after J.K. Rowling uproarDemocrats need to choose: The filibuster or democracy

  • What happens if Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns from office or is impeached over harassment allegations

    Cuomo has built a reputation as a fighter but could go down through resignation or impeachment as he faces multiple scandals.

  • CNN's Chris Cuomo is facing backlash for refusing to cover his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo's scandals after praising his pandemic response

    The TV host said he "obviously" can't cover his brother's scandals because it presents a conflict of interest.

  • The Trump administration reportedly quietly funded Operation Warp Speed with money set aside for hospitals

    By late summer last year, Operation Warp Speed accounts were running dry, so the Trump administration appears to have used a financial maneuver allowing Department of Health and Human Services officials to divert $10 billion from a fund meant to help hospitals and health care providers affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Stat News reports. Congress granted the HHS permission to move pandemic-related money between accounts, though the agreement stipulated the agency had to give lawmakers a heads up. In this case, it appears the HHS siphoned the funds quietly, albeit with permission from its top lawyer. Other attorneys told Stat that the agency likely did have the wiggle room to carry out the action. Former Office of Management and Director Russ Vought defended the decision and said "we would do it again," telling Stat that not only did the administration have the authority, it was also "the right thing to do in order to move as quickly as possible because lives were on the line." Other Trump officials seemed to agree, per Stat, arguing that successful vaccines would reduce hospitalizations, making Warp Speed the more consequential outlet. It's still unclear whether the decision has resulted in less money for health care providers, as the Biden administration remains mum on the subject, Stat reports. Read more at Stat News. More stories from theweek.comWill COVID-19 wind up saving lives?Harry Potter game will reportedly allow transgender characters after J.K. Rowling uproarDemocrats need to choose: The filibuster or democracy

  • Texas becomes biggest US state to lift COVID-19 mask mandate

    Texas is lifting its mask mandate, Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday, making it the largest state to end an order intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that has killed more than 42,000 Texans. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has faced sustained criticism from his party over the statewide mask mandate, which was imposed eight months ago, as well as other restrictions on businesses that Texas will also scuttle next week. The state is removing limits on the number of diners or customers allowed inside businesses, Abbott said during a news conference at a restaurant in Lubbock.

  • GOP Senators Grill FBI Director over Use of Geolocation Data to Track Capitol Rioters

    Senators Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) and Mike Lee (R., Utah) on Tuesday pressed FBI Director Christopher Wray on the procedures federal law enforcement officials have used to track down those who participated in the January 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol. “I’m anxious to see those who committed unlawful, violent acts on January 6 brought to justice,” Lee said during a Senate Judiciary Hearing on Tuesday. “I also believe that … with this circumstance, like every other circumstance, we have to make sure that the civil liberties of the American people are protected.” The Utah Republican explained that he had “heard a number of accounts” of people who were in Washington, D.C. on January 6 who never went near the Capitol but were “inexplicably” contacted by FBI agents who knew of their presence in the district that day “with no other explanation, perhaps, other than the use of geolocation data.” “Are you geolocating people, through the FBI, based on where they were on January 6?” Lee asked Wray. “I think there may be some instances in which geolocation has been an investigative tool, but I can’t speak to any specific situation,” Wray responded. “But what are you using to do that?” Lee asked. “What’s your basis for authority? Are you using national security letters?” Wray said, “I don’t believe in any instance we’re using national security letters for investigation of the Capitol—” Lee interrupted to ask the FBI director if he had gone to the FISA court, to which Wray responded he did not “remotely believe FISA is remotely implicated in our investigation.” The senator continued pressing Wray, asking if the FBI is “using warrants predicated on probable cause.” “We certainly have executed a number of warrants in the course of the investigation of January 6,” Wray said. “All of our investigative work in response to the Capitol [riot] has been under the legal authorities that we have in consultation with the [Department of Justice] and the prosecutors.” Later, Hawley continued Lee’s line of questioning regarding geolocation data, asking Wray if his position is that he doesn’t know “whether the bureau has scooped up geolocation data, metadata cell phone records from cell phone towers.” “Do you not know, or are you saying maybe it has or maybe it hasn’t? Tell me what you know about this,” Hawley said. “So when it comes to geolocation data specifically—again, not in a specific instance, but just even the use of geolocation data—I would not be surprised to learn—but I do not know for a fact—that we were using geolocation data under any situation with connection with the investigation of [January 6],” Wray said. “But again, we do use geolocation data under different authorities and specific instances.” The FBI, Department of Justice and local police in Washington, D.C. are investigating the origins and execution of the January rioting at the Capitol, with the probe resulting in hundreds of arrests so far. Republicans have expressed concern that the methods law enforcement has used to track down rioters could infringe upon personal liberty. Last month Bank of America sparked outcry after it said it would hand over banking information to the federal authorities for people suspected of having involvement in the riots. In the days after the riot, Bank of America handed over data to the FBI on thousands of customers who traveled to Washington, D.C. around January 6, Fox News reported.

  • Royal Caribbean will offer 'fully vaccinated' cruise with sailings starting in Israel

    Royal Caribbean's new ship, Odyssey of the Seas, is set to debut with departures from Israel with all passengers and crew over age 16 vaccinated.

  • Police: 13 killed when big rig hits SUV carrying 25 people

    Thirteen people were killed Tuesday when an SUV carrying 25 people and a semitruck collided on a Southern California highway near the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said. Twelve people were found dead when first responders reached the highway, which winds through fields in the agricultural southeastern corner of California. Another person died at a hospital, California Highway Patrol Chief Omar Watson said.

  • Serena Williams stars with daughter Olympia, 3, in new campaign: ‘My mini-me’

    See the mother-daughter duo serve up a sweet message in their first shared fashion campaign.

  • For Andrew Cuomo, there can be no sexual harassment double standard. He should resign.

    If Democrats are to hold the moral high ground on issues of gender equity, they cannot apply standards just to those on the opposite side of the aisle.

  • 10 hours in Cancún hurt Ted Cruz's job approval more than when he tried to flip the presidential election

    New polling from Morning Consult shows Ted Cruz's job approval fell more after traveling to Mexico than when he objected to the election results.

  • Porterville police searching for missing 68-year-old man

    Porterville police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 68-year-old man.

  • Top US general in the Middle East says troops were evacuated at just the right moment before a ballistic missile attack so Iran wouldn't know they left

    A US general says that he believes Iran "expected to destroy a number of US aircraft and to kill a number of US service members."

  • Murkowski’s Vote on Tanden Confirmation is ‘Fluid,’ Thune Says

    Senate GOP Whip John Thune (R., S.D.) said Tuesday that Senator Lisa Murkowski’s (R., Alaska) critical vote for Neera Tanden’s confirmation to become the director of the Office of Management and Budget is “fluid.” “She obviously wants to get their attention on things that are important to her state,” Thune said, according to Politico, referring to Biden administration officials. “And she’s got, as any senator does, particularly through the nomination process, quite a bit of leverage.” “It’s been fluid,” Thune added. He also said the Alaska senator has “concerns about the economy” in her state. “There are some policies that the administration has taken already that are very harmful to Alaska. And she’s trying to have a conversation with them about things they can do to help improve the economic outlook,” he said The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC) and Budget Committees were set to vote last Wednesday on Tanden’s nomination but announced last minute that the meetings would be postponed after her confirmation was imperiled by Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a moderate Democrat who said he would use his critical vote to oppose the confirmation over her “overtly partisan statements.” Tanden, who is president of the Center for American Progress, deleted more than 1,000 insulting tweets about lawmakers ahead of her nomination. Without Manchin’s support, and with the Senate evenly divided between the parties, Tanden would need backing from at least one Republican. However, Senators Susan Collins (R., Maine) and Mitt Romney (R., Utah) signaled last week that they would not support the confirmation either, making Murkowski’s vote crucial to Tanden’s confirmation. The Alaska senator met with Tanden on Monday but said she had not yet decided whether to support her confirmation. “I met with her today. We had a sit-down meeting, which was good,” Murkowski told reporters. After a Washington Post reporter showed Murkowski an old tweet in which Tanden had attacked the senator, the lawmaker said it “goes to show how much homework I still have to do on her if I didn’t even know that she had sent out a tweet about me.”