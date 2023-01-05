Family of victim in deadly Newton police shooting file lawsuit against city and police officers

25 Investigates has learned the City of Newton and several of its police officers are facing a wrongful death lawsuit in connection with the shooting of Michael Conlon. The lawsuit was filed late Thursday afternoon, on the 2-year anniversary of Conlon’s death.

According to a court investigation of the incident, the 28-year-old Conlon, who suffered from long-term mental illness, walked into the Indulge! candy store in Newton Highlands on January 5th, 2021, carrying a kitchen steak knife. The store was located under the apartment where Conlon lived. The clerk called 911. According to testimony, Newton Police responding to the scene followed Conlon into the apartment hallway above the store.

According to an inquest released by the Middlesex District Attorney’s office last year, officers convinced Conlon to drop the knife at one point, but after a failed deployment of a non-lethal bean bag rifle, he picked the knife back up and charged at officers. They fired their weapons, killing him.

The inquest found no criminal responsibility by the police, stating “at that moment, no reasonable alternative existed, except for the use of deadly force.”

The lawsuit claims officers failed to follow de-escalation protocols that could have prevented the need for deadly force.

The lawsuit also includes 12 counts ranging from wrongful death and excessive force, to American with Disability Act violations and violations of Conlon’s 14th amendment rights.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Newton City Hall for comment.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW