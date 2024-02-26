Family of victim in fatal Litchfield fire 'touched' by outpouring of support

Feb. 26—Family members of a woman who lost her life in a house fire in Litchfield last week are speaking publicly for the first time since the incident, saying they are "touched by the overwhelming support" they've received.

Janet Gee, 62, perished in the Feb. 20 fire at her home at 7 Century Lane.

An online fundraiser created on behalf of the family by the Greg Hill Foundation has raised more than $63,000 as of Monday.

"We want to express a heartfelt thank you for all of your support during this incredibly difficult time," the Gee family said in a statement released Monday. "It is humbling, inspiring, and comforting to know so many people care and want to help in this time of need, including those we never had the opportunity to meet."

Gee's cause of death was listed as smoke inhalation while her manner of death is still pending.

The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire remains ongoing by members of the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office with the assistance of the Litchfield fire and police departments.

Litchfield's fire and police departments were called to 7 Century Lane at 8:03 a.m. Feb. 20 when neighbors saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the single-family home. They told dispatch they didn't know if anyone was home, Litchfield fire officials said in a statement.

First responders arrived within five minutes and quickly realized that Janet Gee was missing. Gee's husband Tom, an amputee, was not home at the time of the fire and their two family dogs escaped the blaze.

Firefighters attempted to enter the home to search for Janet Gee, but couldn't because of the intense fire conditions and instability of the structure. Once the fire was extinguished, they recovered her body.

In their public statement, members of the Gee family said Tom is staying at a local friend's house until they can work through the insurance process and get a temporary dwelling set on on the property.

Immediate family members are now caring for the couple's dogs until they can be reunited with Tom.

"Long-term plans include demolition of the remaining structure, starting new, and trying to make that house a home again by filling it with love and essentials," the statement said.

An online fundraiser created on behalf of the family by the Greg Hill Foundation described Gee as a beloved wife, mom, grandmother, sister, friend and community member.

"Her impact reached far across the community as she worked with the children at the local elementary school for 20+ years and was heavily involved in her church community too," the fundraiser stated.

"We have been touched by the overwhelming support we have received through The Greg Hill Foundation, which gives 100% of the proceeds raised to help our family," the Gee family statement said. "We can't reiterate enough how grateful we are as a family for your generous contributions. Thank you again to all those who have given in various forms and prayers. We are so grateful."

In a statement on behalf of the foundation, Greg Hill thanked all who have donated.

"As soon as we heard about the Gee family, we knew right away that we needed to step in to help with any day-to-day expenses this family needs, understanding there is a long road ahead for Tom," Hill said.

Litchfield Superintendent of Schools Mike Jette extended his condolences to the Gee family, saying Janet was an "integral part" of the Litchfield School District for 24 years working at Griffin Memorial School, where she served as both a lunch/recess monitor and food service worker.

"Students and staff remember the care that she brought to her position and the connections she made with students," Jette said in a statement. "She would often mention that the greatest part of her job was that she was able to always play with the children. Many students recounted today that her playfulness is how they will remember her.

"Janet's memory will live on in all of the fond memories we share."

Those who would like to donate to the Gee Family Fundraiser set up by the Greg Hill Foundation can do so by visiting https://www.thegreghillfoundation.org/donations/thegeefamily/.