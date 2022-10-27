Family of victim hopes murder suspect’s prison sentence is lesson to others

The man who shot and killed 16-year-old Jeremiah Nathaniel Woodard was sentenced to prison on Thursday after taking a plea deal.

Tracy Witherspoon pleaded guilty to second degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A judge sentenced him to 15 to 19 years in prison for the crimes.

Prosecutors say Witherspoon was 18 at the time of the shooting in May of 2021.

In court, prosecutors say Woodard was inside a house on Allen Street in Charlotte’s Villa Heights neighborhood with friends, including Witherspoon’s girlfriend at the time.

County prosecutors said Witherspoon was inside a stolen vehicle, driving around the neighborhood while texting his girlfriend.

Text messages between the two show a conversation about Witherspoon shooting up the house Woodard and others were in, according to prosecutors.

Witherspoon’s girlfriend was trying to lure Woodard out of the house, prosecutors noted.

At one point, Woodard left the house with another friend and started walking towards the corner store when Witherspoon drove up and fired 11 shots, prosecutors explained. Three bullets hit Woodard, killing him.

“I miss him so much,” said Jalisa Heller, Woodard’s older sister, sobbing before the judge. “He was like my baby.”

Woodard’s family remembers the kind soul he was and will never forget his big smile.

“There’s nothing I don’t miss about him,” said Littondia Woodard, Woodard’s mom. “Like I said he brightens up the whole room when he comes in.”

She knows she’ll never know why her son was murdered, but she hopes his death is a reminder to others to think hard before turning to violence.

“Put the guns down. It’s not worth it,” she said. “Because you don’t want that phone call, you don’t want that knock at the door saying your son or daughter is dead.”

Witherspoon’s girlfriend, Takeyah Simpson, was also charged in Woodard’s death.

