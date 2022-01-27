‘Family of these victims deserve justice’: KCK police department launches cold case unit

The police department in Kansas City, Kansas, is launching a cold case unit, fulfilling one of Chief Karl Oakman’s proposals for the department.

Capt. Angela Garrison, a 27-year-veteran of the department, will lead the unit of three full-time detectives.





“We have assembled a unit of highly motivated and experienced detectives,” Oakman said. “Kansas City, Kansas has roughly 285 unsolved homicides spanning five decades which we believe will benefit from a fresh review, as well as advances in DNA and other forensic testing. The family of these victims deserve justice and closure.”

Prior to becoming police chief, Oakman served as a deputy chief across the state line with the Kansas City Police Department. Throughout his interview process in the spring of 2021, he proposed installing a cold case unit aimed at investigating and closing unsolved crimes and homicides. He was sworn in June 2021 and just a week later announced his intentions to institute the unit in early 2022.

Shortly after Oakman was sworn in, Justice for Wyandotte, a social justice group, called for the creation of a cold case unit during a rally at One McDowell Plaza, which is across the street from the Wyandotte County courthouse.

The group has also called for an independent task force to investigate the large number of cases of mostly Black women in Kansas City, Kansas, whose killings have never been solved.

Nationally, 7% of law enforcement agencies have dedicated cold case units, according to the National Institute of Justice. The Kansas City Police Department has its own cold case unit which is led by one sergeant and seven detectives, according to Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the department.

Garrison with KCKPD said she has been a detective for 14 years and worked a number of cold cases.

“I can truly say that one of the best experiences of my career has been delivering news to a family that we have a resolution for their loved one’s case,” Garrison said in a statement. “I would love to be able to do that for more families in our community.”