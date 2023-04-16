Family of victims in early Easter Sunday shooting speak out

Members of the Fulmore family said they finally found the strength to share their story nearly a week after losing their loved ones.

“If I had to ask God for one wish, it would be to bring them back,” Darnita Fulmore said. “My mama worked so hard all our life; she worked so hard.”

Darnita Fulmore lost her mother, Carole Fulmore, and 13-year-old daughter Damionna Reed in the deadly shooting on Grand Street Easter Sunday.

Investigators said Orlando police shot and killed the suspect Lacorvis Daley after he fired shots in their direction at the scene in the Parramore neighborhood. Two police officers are on paid administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

Daley is Darnita Fulmore’s former partner, and he took her daughter and his son to dinner last weekend.

At some point, she received concerning calls from her daughter and mother.

Darnita Fulmore said she immediately called Daley to try and resolve the issue. When it was not working, she rushed home to find a crime scene on her street.

Police said Daley also killed his 7-year-old son, Cameron Bouie.

Darnita Fulmore described her daughter as a star student who loved to dance and said her mother was like a mom to everyone, including Daley.

She said she was shocked despite several warning signs she felt that day. The family said Daley made several threatening remarks before the murders, which was the first time he acted that way.

But before that, domestic violence did not exist in their relationship.

“Never ever once hit me,” she said. “Never cursed at me, never shouted, didn’t even play fight or hit or anything.”

Darnita Fulmore said Daley was a family man who loved both of their children. She fears she will never fully understand what set him off; her siblings share the same sentiment.

“He was a good dude,” Maurice Bryant, Carole Fulmore’s son, said. “We don’t know what happened, never gave those signs, we don’t know what triggered it. So, we just don’t know what happened, what made him go off the wire that day.”

The Fulmores said that after what happened to them, they hope other families take mental health seriously and get help for family members who may need it.

The family will have a candlelight vigil Sunday night at home.

