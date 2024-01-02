Family of victims in Queens crash gather to mourn New Year’s Day deaths

Relatives of the family killed in a grim New Year’s Day crash on a Queens parkway remained devastated Tuesday as more details emerged about the tragedy.

One of the victims’ sisters told the Daily News she witnessed the crash from another vehicle.

“It was terrible,” Nicole Ocampo, 21, whose sibling Dayanara Benitez-Ocampo was killed in the crash, said late Monday.

Benitez-Ocampo was a passenger in the blue 2018 Mazda as driver Kazeem Ramsahai zipped north on the Cross Island Parkway at around 5:50 a.m. Monday, police said.

Ramsahai, 24, was approaching the southbound Whitestone Expressway ramp near Exit 36S when he hit the center median, according to cops.

The car flipped and landed in front of a Honda Pilot being driven by a 63-year-old man, who hit the Mazda.

Ramsahai, Benitez-Ocampo, her boyfriend Jordy Bentances, 20, and cousins Mario Ocampo, 30, and Salma Garcia-Diaz, 23, all died at the scene, according to Nicole Ocampo.

The Honda driver was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.

The passengers all lived in Queens, and the driver lived in North Carolina, police said.

The Jackson Heights home where Benitez-Ocampo, Ocampo and Garcia-Diaz all lived was filled with tearful mourners Monday night.