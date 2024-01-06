Family: Video in Tennessee DUI case that killed mom, hurt child like 'a horror movie'

Raw and often emotional police bodycam footage was central to a preliminary hearing Friday in a Wilson County case involving the death of a 27-year-old mom almost two years ago on Lebanon's downtown square.

Sandra Strickland, 72, faces several charges, including DUI on first offense and vehicular homicide, in connection with the deadly crash on April 25, 2022. Authorities have said alcohol was involved.

Bailey’s 3-year-old son was in the car at the time and was treated at a local hospital and released, Lebanon Police said.

The bodycam video was shown in court as attorneys work through the process of determining which potential testimony and expert witness accounts will be considered at the trial, scheduled to begin March 4 in Wilson County.

"Watching the bodycam was almost like watching a horror movie, but you know how it ends," said Roger Davis, father of Ashley Bailey's husband Larry Bailey, who was among those at the hearing.

Responding officers suspected that Strickland was impaired because she had difficulty remembering the details of what happened, based on video shown in court.

"I can't believe all this," Strickland said at one point in the video.

Defense attorney Donnavon Vasek asked questions about procedures at the scene based on Strickland's lack of understanding and whether other potential medical factors were adequately checked before her arrest.

But the video showed officers and emergency responders interacting with Strickland at a chaotic scene on the square, leading up to her arrest after field sobriety tests were conducted.

The hearing in front of Judge Michael Collins wasn't completed Friday and will pick up again on Jan. 23, the court said.

The judge did allow a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer on the department's critical response team who responded to the scene to be called as an expert witness.

A change of venue request is also expected to be heard when the hearing picks up again later this month.

Bailey was a 2013 graduate of Central Magnet High School in Rutherford County. She played basketball growing up and had a love of horses and the outdoors, family members said.

A civil lawsuit was filed last year in connection with the case, alleging that workers at the Lebanon Chili's Grill & Bar knowingly sold alcoholic drinks and allowed Strickland to leave the restaurant before the crash.

