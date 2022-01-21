Family of Vincent Truitt, killed by Cobb police in 2020, files $150M lawsuit

Jan. 21—The family of Vincent Truitt, the 17-year-old killed by a Cobb police officer in July 2020, announced it has filed a $150 million lawsuit against Cobb County and the officer who killed him.

The suit, submitted in federal court in the Northern District of Georgia, alleges wrongful death and civil rights violations in Truitt's killing. Attorney Gerald Griggs told the MDJ the suit will seek $50 million each for Truitt's mother, father, and estate.

The announcement comes nearly a year after a Cobb grand jury found the use of force by the officer who shot Truitt to be justified. District Attorney Flynn Broady, who said it would be his policy to follow a grand jury's recommendation in any officer-involved shootings, affirmed he would not press charges.

Truitt was one of three teens in a stolen car during an attempted traffic stop July 13, 2020, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation release issued later that week. The car fled and later stopped at a dead end behind a building at 270 Riverside Parkway off Interstate 20, south of the Riverside EpiCenter in Austell.

Truitt and one of the car's other passengers ran, the GBI said.

Cobb County police officer Max Karneol shot Truitt after the Fulton County teen "brandished" a handgun while fleeing, per the GBI release. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition and died the next day.

The incident, coming on the heels of the Black Lives Matter protests of May and June 2020, sparked a firestorm in Cobb. Truitt's family called on county leaders to file charges against Karneol, fire Cobb Police Chief Tim Cox and release video captured by the body cameras of officers who were present when Truitt was shot.

Broady's predecessor, Joyette Holmes, shared the video with Truitt's family in November 2020. The family's attorneys had long maintained the video would prove Truitt never brandished a weapon and that the officer had no reason to fear for his life or shoot the teenager.

But Broady and Holmes resisted calls to release the video, citing an exemption to the state's open records laws that allows the government to withhold information pertinent to a pending investigation.

In February 2021, Broady said he considered the case closed. Jackie Patterson, an attorney for the family said at the time said they had been "hoodwinked" by Broady, arguing he had failed to present the case as a criminal matter.

Griggs, another attorney for the family, pledged further action at the time.

"This is not the end of this," he said last year. "You don't shoot somebody in the back twice."

Griggs told the MDJ Thursday he was following through on that promise, reiterating Patterson's allegation that Broady had failed to properly present the case to the grand jury.

"We hope that this suit will be a first step towards justice and accountability for the county," Griggs said Thursday. "We're hopeful that as the facts continue to come out, the District Attorney will take the appropriate criminal action against Officer Max Karneol for the unlawful killing."

The MDJ has reached out to Broady's office for comment.