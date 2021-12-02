Family violence and drug charges fill recent Grayson County indictments

Grayson County grand jurors indicted locals on domestic violence, drug offenses and other charges this week.

A Grayson County grand jury returned indictments 31 people on charges that ranged from forgery to aggravated robbery. The majority of the cases, however, were concerning family violence or drug related offenses.

The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.

The following people were indicted:

Adrian Eaton, 56, of Dallas — unlawful possession of a firearm;

Caitlin Elizabeth Swain, 31, of Rockwall — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Johnte Kenneth Thompson, 29, of Grand Prairie — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Richard Lance Beck, 42, of Fort Worth —three counts of aggravated robbery and one of theft of property;

Teresa Leann Smith, 53, of Howe — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jacob Riley Archer, 20, of Denison — bail jumping;

Shawn Daniel Alexander, 26, of Pottsboro — assault family or household member violence impede breath;

Jeffery Thomas Buckley, 30, of Whitesboro — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

David Jon Pineda, 47, of Sherman — assault family member with previous conviction;

Katherine Jovan Dupuis, 42,of Denison — forgery of a financial instrument;

Rosebeth Yarith Contreras, 21, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine);

Edgar Herrera-Bojorquez, 31, of Kansas City, Kansas — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Weldon Armistice Shelby III, 44, of Boyce — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Ethan Clay Peebles, 28, of Hedrix — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Charles Edward Kelly Jr., 47, of Denison — two counts of assault family or household member with previous conviction;

Stacy Antriece Barnum, 37, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (phencyclidine);

Dayveion Lamon Lewis, 21, of Denison — continuous violence against the family;

Russell Eugene Pratt, 57, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Kyle Lee Hamilton, 35, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Daniel Ray Monroy, 29, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Justin Andrew O'Donnell, 30, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Marcus Allen Taylor, 36, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Ray Alan Krueger, 38, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Brooke Joylynn Burris, 24, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Alvin James Jones III, 54, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Douglas Earl Smith Jr., 54, of Calera, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Larry Donnell Thacker, 68, of Sherman — continuous violence against the family;

Gregory Vaughn Hodge, 53, of Sherman — DWI 3rd or more;

Noah Ronte Gladstone, 35, of Sherman — evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction;

Jamond Anthony Shelton, 31, of Dallas — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

