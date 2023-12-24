Family visiting from out of town finds body in home’s freezer, California police say

A family visiting San Diego from out of town found a body, believed to be a woman, inside a home’s freezer, California police told news outlets.

The family reported the gruesome discovery at a home in the Allied Gardens neighborhood to police at 11:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, police told KSWB.

The body, found in a chest freezer, appears to be a woman, police told KFMB. The cause of death has not been determined.

Police are investigating because of the unusual location of the body, KNSD reported. The body was found inside the home of another family member, police told the station.

“It’s very surprising and scary and give(s) me the chills because I’ve never heard something like this,” neighbor Ana Maria Mierau told KGTV.

Police ask that anyone with information call 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

