Family vows to get justice for daughter who died after falling out of moving patrol car

A middle Georgia family is grieving the loss of a woman who died earlier this month when investigators say she fell out of the backseat of a sheriff’s vehicle in Hancock County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into how Brianna Grier allegedly fell out of the backseat of the moving patrol car.

The family is now demanding answers.

“Nobody believes what the sheriff’s department is saying. It doesn’t add up,” attorney Ben Crump said.

The incident happened on July 15 when Grier was having a mental episode. Rather than being taken to the hospital, she was arrested.

“When she would have her episodes, we would try to get her help. They would usually take her to the hospital,” father Marvin Grier said.

During a news conference Friday, attorneys announced that questions are now being raised about the circumstances surrounding her arrest and the moments after she got in the backseat of the patrol car.

“These officers would have heard some alert, something to tell them the door is not properly closed,” Crump said.

GBI investigators determined that Grier fell out of the patrol car because the door was not properly closed.

Grier was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with trauma to the brain. She died six days later.

“I loved Brianna, and I’m going to do whatever I can to bring justice to her,” mother Mary Grier said.

The family is now calling for an independent autopsy.

Meanwhile, GBI investigators say this investigation is far from over.

