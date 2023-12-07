Family vows justice for NYC laundromat owner shot dead in chain snatch (EXCLUSIVE)

The sister of a man shot to death inside his Brooklyn laundromat spoke to him just hours before four gunmen were caught on video ripping the $60,000 gold chain from his neck as he lay dying.

“He had told me he’s going to be on his way to meet us but he got to check his business first,” Shaneaqua Perkins said of her slain younger brother, Money Perkins. “He never came back. They killed him. They assassinated him.”

Shocking video obtained by the Daily News shows the final moments of Money Perkins’ life. He can be seen handling a washing machine inside the laundromat he owned on Clarendon Road near Schenectady Ave. in East Flatbush when the crew, dressed in black and blue hooded jackets, burst through the door about 5:45 p.m. Dec. 1.

One of the suspects wrestles with Perkins while the others stand with their guns pointing towards the pair.

In seconds, Perkins is shot multiple times in the face and torso and a pool of blood splatters the floor.

The assailant then grasps the pricey chain and bangs Perkins’ head on the floor in an attempt to rip it from his neck. The chain does not break and the attacker ends up lifting over Perkins’ head before fleeing with his accomplices.

No arrests have been made.

On Wednesday, regular customer Nicole Simmons, 43, a dental hygienist, came to pick up her kid’s clothes from the now-shuttered laundromat.

“He texted me on Friday to pick up my clothes,” she said of the victim. “If I hadn’t been tired from work, I would’ve been here when it happened.”

“I saw it on the news but I was hoping it wasn’t him,” she added. “He was always here in the evening doing our clothes … He never kept any money in the register. It was always on him.”

He went the extra mile for his customers, she said.

“He had candy for the kids on Halloween. Yeah, he has the best candy in there,” she said. “He had roses on Mother’s Day. And he had another one for me to give to my mother. He used to come across the street to help my mother with her laundry.”

“He was a cool, humble guy,” she added. “He would often have his son working with him.”

“They robbed him of his life and they robbed his kids of their father,” she added. “It hurts really bad. My heart hurts … Everybody in the neighborhood is in shock.”

The victim’s sister said her brother’s helpfulness extended to her and her family.

“I usually filled up these bags with my kids’ clothes and he took it all with him,” said Shaneaqua Perkins, 40, pointing to a plastic bag full of dirty laundry. :All clothes smelled fresh and he had a way of folding them, very professional. He always put everyone before him.”

The victim was always interested in flashy jewelry.

“That’s how most Brooklyn boys are,” his sister said. “They feel they look better with all the jewelry.”

“He bought the chain himself” she said of the jewelry he was slain over. “He worked hard to earn money. He wasn’t going to let anyone take it just like that. He had many such chains.”

The victim’s father was nicknamed Money and the dad decided to give his son that actual name.

“He lived like his name,” Shaneaqua Perkins said of the victim. “He always had money in his pocket. He was never broke.”

Money wanted to go to college but responsibilities of parenthood did not allow him to pursue that. He spoke to his sister during his final days about his desire to study.

“My brother is a very intelligent man,” his sister said. “He was going to further his education.”

Money Perkins leaves behind three children, with another on the way. His youngest child turned 2 recently and he threw a birthday party for her in the same Brooklyn laundromat where he lost his life.

Police say the victim’s only past brush with the law was over a domestic dispute.

“They tried taking his chain but he did not let them,” said Alicia Robinson, 23, the victim’s niece, who has watched the surveillance video. “They shot him once, then twice, then thrice, but my uncle was still moving. They shot him 20 times.”

“I am angry,” she added while shedding tears. “The god we believe in asks us not to hold anger but I am angry. No one deserves to die like that. My uncle used to have seizures but that could not kill him. He was strong, kind and loving.”

Perkins’ sister, her hands crossed over her chest and eyes turned upward, said she believes the killers will ultimately be caught.

“Money baby, Money baby, we gonna get justice for you,” she vowed.