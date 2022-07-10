Family wakes up to man at foot of hotel room bed, steals belongings, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is searching for a man accused of stealing from a couple in a hotel while they were in their room.

On July 10, the victim and his family were awakened in their Four Points by Sheridan Hotel room in the 5800 block of Poplar Avenue to a man standing at the foot of their bed, a release said.

The victim said his wife screamed and the suspect fled carrying a laptop bag, purse, wallets and other items belonging to him and his family, police said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

