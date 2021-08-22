Family wanted: Always smiling, 6-year-old Declan loves socializing and being outside

Declan, 6, is always smiling and loves to socialize. He enjoys being outside, especially going to the park and swinging on the porch. Inside, he entertains himself with sensory toys equipped with lights and sounds.

Declan loves listing to music and singing for family and friends. Declan also relishes being told a story and being made to feel special. He loves spending time with his grandparents and a continued relationship with them would be in his best interest.

Declan has made a lot of progress in the last year, including his ability to express himself. Due to his needs, Declan requires supervision and care. He does well at school and home, where he receives assistance to function at his best. His future family will ensure he receives the services that will benefit him now and into adulthood.

If you or someone you know are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, please visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org, email customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857). Declan’s case number is CH-7822.