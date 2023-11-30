Family wanted: Fun and playful, Aubrey enjoys making friends with kids and animals.

Aubrey, whose creativity and humor shine brightly, enjoys drawing, painting, crafting, and journaling to express herself.

Aubrey, 12, also has a great sense of humor and a talent for making others laugh. She cherishes her downtime, finding comfort in cuddling with her stuffed animals and staying wrapped up in blankets.

When she thinks about her future, Aubrey, 12, considers the possibility of becoming an artist, showcasing her commitment to her creative passions. A fun and playful girl, Aubrey enjoys making friends with other children and animals.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

Aubrey’s case number is CH-7977.