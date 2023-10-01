Family wanted: Gregory likes the outdoors, living on a farm and caring for animals

Gregory, 13, is always up for an adventure. He likes to play outdoors and explore, and he especially loves to climb trees. Gregory would love to a have a tree house he can play in.

Gregory enjoys living on a farm and caring for animals. He looks forward to feeding the miniature horses every day and does a great job. After he has done his chores, Gregory likes to play video games, watch cartoons or build with Legos to unwind.

Gregory is an affectionate cat lover and hopes to join a family with a cat he can love. Only families in Kansas are being considered at this time.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

Gregory’s case number is CH-7792.