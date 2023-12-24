Family wanted: Kind and loving, Timothy is an electronics whiz and loves to build things

With a bright smile and friendly personality, Timothy is a whiz with electronics and loves spending time on the computer.

Timothy, 13, excels in math, science and technology classes and likes to build things. When he is not on the computer, Timothy enjoys building with Legos, watching YouTube videos or creating artwork.

He hopes to someday have a career in technology. Timothy is kind and loving and would love to find an adoptive family that is just right for him.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

Timothy’s case number is CH-7676.