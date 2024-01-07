Family wanted: Torri loves helping people and hopes to be a cosmetologist one day

One thing that stands out about Torri is her ability to bring comfort and happiness to those around her with just a few simple words or a good laugh.

The 15-year-old is also really into hair and makeup and is always up for trying new styles. When she’s not busy beautifying people, she likes to read and stay active at the recreational center.

Torri loves helping others and making them feel good. She has big dreams of becoming a cosmetologist one day and has been working hard toward that goal.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

Torri’s case number is CH-5957.