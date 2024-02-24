Family wanted: Zachary loves to learn and enjoys being silly and watching animal videos

An inquisitive young boy who has a passion for learning about the world around him, Zachary also loves being silly and watching funny animal videos.

The 12-year-old has many interests, from fishing and playing video games to exploring science. An empathetic person who cares about others, Zachary is also fascinated by animals and dinosaurs and loves to learn about them in his history classes.

At such a young age, he’s already an overachiever and works hard in school. He excels at reading and trivia and is always eager to learn new things. Zachary dreams of one day becoming a YouTuber who creates videos about games like Minecraft.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

Zachary’s case number is CH-8088.