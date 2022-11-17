Family wants answers after DeKalb store manager dies trying to stop teen driver doing doughnuts

A 31-year-old man is dead after police said he tried to stop a reckless driver. Channel 2 Action News learned the driver is a minor.

“I don’t know exactly what happened,” the victim’s father told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington on Tuesday.

DeKalb County police said Spencer Feuerstein, a manager at the Hollywood Feed store in Tucker, noticed a driver doing doughnuts in the store parking lot on Nov. 9.

Police said Feuerstein went outside to try to stop the driver.

“[To] keep this boy from hurting anybody and probably went out there to keep him from going to jail too,” Feuerstein’s father said.

According to the police report, the driver hit Feuerstein and drove away. Police found the driver a short time later and brought him into custody.

Feuerstein later died at a hospital. His family told Washington that they could not get any information about the driver because he is a minor.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News they would not release the name and age of the driver because he is a minor.

In a statement, a representative of Hollywood Feed wrote, in part: “We are heartbroken over the loss of one of our Hollywood Feed team members.”

“This remains an active police investigation and our team has been working with local law enforcement.”

Customer, Mahalia Jackson said she could not believe something so horrible could happen at her favorite store.

“We just don’t feel for each other anymore and it makes you want to stay to yourself,” Jackson said.

Feuerstein’s family told Washington that the 31-year-old was married and in college studying civil engineering. A special memorial will be held for Feuerstein on Saturday.

