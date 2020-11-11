Family wants answers after Louisiana boy, 15, found dead near sugarcane field

Quawan ‘Bobby’ Charles reportedly left his home in Baldwin on Oct. 30 with a woman and her 17-year-old son.

The family of a 15-year-old boy who went missing on Oct. 30 and was found dead three days later is demanding answers.

Quawan “Bobby” Charles left his home in Baldwin, Louisiana, and his body was spotted Nov. 2 in a sugarcane field by an Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office drone near Loreauville, located about 20 miles away.

Quawan “Bobby” Charles, 15, was found face-down in a creek near a sugarcane field on Nov. 2 after the teen left his father’s home with a 17-year-old friend and the friend’s mother. (Photo: The Acadiana Advocate)

His family’s attorney, Chase Trichell, said the teenager’s family has been “left in the dark” about the cause of Charles’ death and how he came to be in the field.

“Investigators have interviewed multiple individuals and collected physical evidence which is being processed,” Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Affairs Director Katherine Breaux said in a release to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser. “An autopsy has been performed and the results are pending as of this time.”

According to the report, Charles was picked up on Friday, Oct. 30 by a woman and her 17-year-old son. By 8 p.m., Charles’ family placed a call to the Baldwin Police Department, who told them he was probably at a local football game.

However, he never returned home.

A graphic photo of the teen’s body in a body bag, which shows a large gash on his forehead and other trauma to his head and face, is currently circulating online.

Jason Nelson, the boy’s stepfather, told KLFY, a local news station, that the woman who picked Charles up did not have permission from his parents. Nelson warned others with kids to know “your children’s friends very well, and always know where they’re at. Know where their friends live.”

“Don’t trust just anybody with your kids,” Charles’ mother, Roxanne Nelson, added.

The investigation into the boy’s death is ongoing. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is inviting anyone with information to contact them.

While the results of the first autopsy are pending, a second autopsy is scheduled to be performed in nearby Texas. However, that state, the first in America to reach one million coronavirus cases, is experiencing an illness surge that may delay the autopsy results.

