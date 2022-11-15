Family wants answers after suspect accused of killing their loved one in Henry County is arrested

A Metro Atlanta family is hoping they will get answers as the man accused of killing their son is captured after a nine-day manhunt.

Brenston Bernard Thomas was captured in Macon after police say he shot a Henry County corrections officer and killed another man.

Now, the family of a man whom Thomas is accused of killing is hoping that his capture will help them understand what happened.

“Every time I wake up, I just think about what he went through,” said Syeelah about her 33-year-old brother Michael Brown.

He was shot and killed more than a week ago at this McDonough apartment complex. The same shooter is accused of shooting Michael’s friend and a Henry County detention officer five times.

“Why? Why did you do this? Why? Why would you do this [to] anybody?” asked Alicia, Brown’s mother.

The why is what they hope to understand from Thomas who is now charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the case.

After nine days on the run, pictures show the moments Thomas was captured Sunday afternoon at a motel in Macon.

Michael Brown worked at the McDonough apartment complex where he was killed and where his family said he was loved. His family said they’re trying to understand the connection between Michael and the suspect.

“The guy was trying to be friends with him, trying to hang out with him. That’s what’s confusing. How can you go from wanting to hang out with him to wanting to kill him?” said Syeelah.

They’re hoping they can now get those answers with Thomas in custody. Thomas faced a judge today and will be back in court next month. While Michael’s family waits for answers, they’re finding peace in memories.

“If you were upset, he would make you laugh. He was so beautiful,” said Alicia.

Investigators are still searching for a woman accused of helping Thomas evade arrest for nine days.

