Family wants criminal charges in death of man at Polk landfill. Sheriff says it was an accident

The Polk County landfill in 2021.

BARTOW — Black Lives Matter Restoration Polk and family members of a man killed by a bulldozer while working at the Polk County landfill in March said they don't agree with law enforcement deeming his death an accident.

Aaron Henderson, 40, of Winter Haven was a traffic-control CertiTemp contract employee at the North Central Landfill when he was crushed while inside a portable restroom by a bulldozer operated by another CertiTemp contract employee, 56-year-old John Johnson of Winter Haven on March 4.

At the time of the incident, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said "at this time it does appear to be a tragic, industrial accident."

In a news release in late March, BLM Restoration Polk said the organization and Henderson's family don't agree that it was "an excusable incident."

BLM Restoration Polk held a news conference with Henderson's family on March 29 at the Bartow Courthouse. The organization said that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has "very strict heavy equipment safety guidelines and regulations" that they said weren't followed.

"We are aware that the Polk County Sheriff's Office immediately deemed Mr. Henderson's death a tragic accident," BLM Restoration Polk said in the release. "However, we do find that the circumstances that led to Mr. Henderson's death are highly suspicious and we are confident that the willful actions of the bulldozer operator were criminal and negligent."

When contacted by The Ledger this week, OSHA said the investigation is still active and declined to say whether any violations have been found so far. Polk County officials said the county has not had an update from OSHA on the investigation.

BLM Restoration Polk said it's demanding accountability and transparency in the Sheriff's Office's investigation on the Henderson family's behalf.

"Our investigation is still open," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told The Ledger. "However, at this stage it does not appear that anything criminal occurred."

The incident happened March 4 at the end of a workday. According to the Sheriff's Office, Johnson drove the bulldozer up an embankment toward a heavy equipment staging area in order to park the bulldozer for the end of the day. Once he was back on level ground, officials said he began to turn the bulldozer and heard a loud crumble.

Sheriff's officials said Johnson didn't know the portable restroom was near the staging area. They said he immediately got out the bulldozer and ran to the crumpled structure, where he found Henderson unresponsive inside. The foreman came on-scene and called 911.

BLM Restoration Polk said Florida statutes state that a death caused by culpable negligence meets the criteria for negligent homicide. The organization said it wants State Attorney Brian Haas to charge the bulldozer operator with felony negligent homicide and "prosecute the case to the fullest extent of the law."

"Mr. Henderson's mother, Mrs. Mable Harvey is gravely ill and was recently admitted to hospice care," BLM Restoration Polk said. "And every day that passes and the individual responsible for her son's death isn't held accountable and formally charged with negligent homicide, brings more grief to Mrs. Harvey and the entire Henderson family."

The State Attorney's office said it has not received any case regarding Henderson's death.

The Henderson family has received the services of the Benjamin Crump law firm, which has represented Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin and Tamir Rice, BLM Restoration Polk said.

