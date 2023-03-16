Family wants to hold bars liable for woman’s death in crash with accused drunken driver

Sheila Dancy is suing two bars she accuses of serving alcohol to the man charged with drunken driving in the car accident that killed her daughter last year in Belleville.

Ashley Dancy, 35, was sitting at a red light on Illinois 15 on a Sunday morning when a pickup truck struck the rear of her passenger car, pushing her into the intersection with South 74th Street where her car collided with an SUV.

Brandon L. Wilson, 37, was charged in the Feb. 27, 2022, crash with reckless homicide, four counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on a revoked license.

Now, Sheila Dancy wants to hold Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget and Nextup Sports Bar and Grill in Freeburg liable for her daughter’s death. She filed a civil lawsuit Jan. 23 in St. Clair County alleging they served alcohol to Wilson before the fatal crash.

Pop’s Nightclub and its property owners have denied Sheila Dancy’s allegations in their responses in court this month, saying they are not responsible for Wilson’s alleged intoxication.

As of Wednesday, Nextup Sports Bar and Grill had not responded to the lawsuit in court. An attorney is not yet listed for the business.





Sheila Dancy is seeking damages in the lawsuit for herself and her daughter’s two children, who now live with her.

Kevin Boyne, an attorney representing Sheila Dancy, declined to comment further on the case on Wednesday because it is still pending. A status conference is scheduled for April 3.

The criminal case against Wilson is also ongoing in St. Clair County court. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment last year, court records show.

Wilson’s attorney Brian Polinske did not immediately respond to a request for comment this week.

At the time of the crash, Wilson was serving probation as part of a plea deal involving two prior DUI charges, one of which was dismissed under the agreement.

Wilson has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol four times in St. Clair County, including the most recent case, and convicted of the crime once.