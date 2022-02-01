Family wants nothing to do with Kansas woman facing terrorism charge

Associated Press

The number of U.S. traffic deaths surged in the first nine months of 2021 to 31,720, the government reported Tuesday, keeping up a record pace of increased dangerous driving during the coronavirus pandemic. The estimated figure of people dying in motor vehicle crashes from January to September 2021 was 12% higher than the same period in 2020. Federal data from the department's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed that traffic fatalities increased during the nine-month period in 38 states and was flat in two states.