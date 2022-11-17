Family wants woman out of jail after being accused of kidnapping 3 kids

Jami’la Earvin is in the York County Jail on kidnapping charges, but her family said she is innocent.

Earvin is accused of abducting children in her family. However, family members said she is a trusted aunt and sister.

“She would never harm my kids, period,” said Jalea Earvin, the suspect’s sister.

Jalea Earvin and community activist John Barnett held a news conference calling for Jami’la Earvin’s release from jail.

“We want to let you all know that she did not kidnap her own brother, and she did not kidnap her own niece and nephew,” Barnett said at a news conference Wednesday. The children are ages 5, 7, and 9 months old, were at the news conference, too.

Jami’la Earvin is accused of taking the children Sunday and was gone all day from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Family members couldn’t get in touch with her and got worried.

They only wanted officers to find her and were surprised when she was charged with kidnapping.

“I was basically concerned about my sister,” Jalea Earvin said. “Not even my kids because I already know my kids are in good health with my sister.”

The family believes that Jami’la Earvin is dealing with some mental health challenges and that jail is not the answer. Barnett questioned the motives of deputies investigating this case.

“I call this a witch hunt and I’ve been addressing a lot of witch hunts in my 17 years of civil rights,” Barnett said.

Deputies located Jami’la Earvin Sunday evening on Interstate 77 near Highway 901 in Rock Hill.

The kids were OK despite not being fed.

Family members said they were not told about the kidnapping charges until late.

They believe the lead investigator didn’t trust them.

“While she was investigating us, she thought we were lying,” Jealea Earvin said. “She thought we were not telling the truth or where our whereabouts (were).”

Channel 9 veteran crime reporter asked officials with the sheriff’s office if family members had complained that the children had been kidnapped.

A spokesperson declined to answer because the investigation is ongoing.

Jami’la Earvin is being held in jail under a $300,000 bond.