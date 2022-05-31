Family warning others after thieves steal thousands of dollars from rental home in the Bahamas

A North Carolina family’s dream vacation to the Bahamas was nearly spoiled by a group of thieves.

The family said someone broke into the home they were renting and stole thousands of dollars.

Channel 9′s Erika Jackson spoke with the family about what warnings they have for other travelers, as well as how they managed to salvage their trip.

Micah Fuller said he and his family were celebrating in Nassau when their trip turned horrifying just two days in.

“Unfortunately, about 3:30 in the morning, two masked armed gunmen stormed the house. Broke into the house, Came in through downstairs, tied up one of the two occupants down on the ground floor, took money from them and came upstairs,” Fuller said. “We gave them all of our money. We complied immediately. And then I began to have a cardiac event, which felt like a heart attack. Fortunately, was not. But that actually served as a diversion.”

Fuller said that while the family is now safely back in North Carolina, he still felt the need to share his experience to keep it from happening to others.

He said initially he felt safe in his VRBO rental home because it was surrounded by a gate and padlocks.

However, looking back, he wishes he had paid more attention to the safety features of the house.

“Are there security cameras or the motion detector lights? Is there an alarm system? What’s the number for police fire medical?” Fuller said.

Fuller said somehow, the thieves were able to get past the gate and locks. They managed to get away with $2,000.

Fortunately, the thieves were not able to take a ring the family consider to be an heirloom.

Now that he’s safe, Fuller said he wanted to warn others who may be planning vacations.

“You need to stop, tap the brakes and ask yourself these questions, you know? The things I just talked about, but then have a plan,” Fuller said.

Jackson said she has reached out multiple times to the Royal Bahamas Police Force and VRBO about this incident. So far, she said she has not received a response.

