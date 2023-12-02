Family of West Palm woman who was beaten to death says she wanted to escape from her abuser

WEST PALM BEACH — Rochelle Demmings wanted to leave her abuser, her sister said Wednesday. He beat her to death before she could.

Ronald Gamble's conviction for manslaughter in September spared him a potential life sentence for his girlfriend’s gruesome death. This week, Demmings' family appeared before a judge and urged her to sentence Gamble as close to it as she could.

“He took something so precious and shouldn’t get away with it,” said Latierra Allen, Demmings’ niece.

Demmings was afraid of Gamble, Allen said. She reminded the judge of a warning jurors hadn’t been allowed to hear — a warning Demmings gave her family two months before she died: If something happened to her, Gamble did it.

Circuit Judge Daliah Weiss called Demmings' death the family's "worst nightmare realized."

Ronald Jerome Gamble was sentenced to the maximum of 15 years by Judge Dahlia H. Weiss at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla., on November 29, 2023. Gamble was found guilty of manslaughter in the December 2019 death of Rochelle Demmings.

She rejected Gamble's bid for leniency and sentenced him to 15 years in prison, the maximum penalty allowed for manslaughter. It's a fraction of the time prosecutors wanted when they asked jurors to convict him of murder, but exactly what they hoped for Wednesday.

Over Zoom, Demmings' relatives raised their hands and shouted skyward, their audio feeds muted. Gamble only shook his head.

With credit for the three and a half years he has spent in jail since his arrest, the 52-year-old has little more than a decade before his sentence ends. Demmings’ brother Ronald said he hopes that doesn’t happen.

“Jailhouse justice is real. That’s all I’ve got to say,” he said.

Letter in West Palm Beach mailbox caused Ronald Gamble 'to snap,' prosecutors said

The family described Gamble as emotionally and verbally abusive to Demmings, a 52-year-old Cleveland native who spent more than 30 years working for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The family, which lives in Ohio, said they saw only glimpses of the couple's three-year relationship but suspected something was wrong.

Assistant State Attorney Courtney Behar said the abuse came to a head on Dec. 13, 2019, when Gamble found a letter addressed to Demmings' son inside their mailbox. Gamble told police he felt threatened by the mother and son's relationship and feared they were conspiring to squeeze him out.

The letter triggered a fight in their Grand Isles apartment in West Palm Beach. Gamble said he punched Demmings at least twice, though prosecutors suggested it was far more — enough to leave five deep lacerations to the top of her head, two lacerations to her face and multiple skull fractures.

A medical examiner testified in September that Demmings could have survived if Gamble had called for help.

Instead, Gamble said he watched his girlfriend fall, then left their apartment and locked the door behind him. He drove to Orlando in Demmings' car that Friday night and returned on Saturday to retrieve his own car, which he then drove back to Orlando.

Prosecutors said he did so without once entering the apartment to check on Demmings. He kept his phone powered off all weekend.

Gamble admitted to manslaughter before jurors even began deliberating, earning the verdict he and his team of public defenders had hoped for. Assistant Public Defender Raymon Burns asked the judge to grant a sentence of three years and six months of time served Wednesday, calling the beating unsophisticated and isolated, and Gamble remorseful.

Weiss disagreed. Neither Gamble's cooperation with police nor his brief apology Wednesday could mitigate "the horrors that took place to Ms. Demmings," she said.

Demmings' sister nodded.

