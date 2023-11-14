Family: Wife allegedly shot by husband at Franklin hotel expected to be okay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 29-year-old Florida man accused of opening fire at a busy Franklin hotel Saturday night is behind bars.

Police have charged 29-year-old Cody Wiggins with two counts of attempted homicide, among other charges, after they said his brother-in-law and wife were injured at the Marriott of Cool Springs.

Officers were called to the scene at around 9:30 p.m. and immediately began rendering aid to the two victims. Wiggins fled on foot and was apprehended a short time later in a nearby subdivision.

Franklin officials said the group was in town for a wedding. A hotel employee from a sistering property told News 2 an argument broke out and gunfire followed soon after.

News 2’s sister station WKRG confirmed Wiggins was an English teacher at West Florida High School. Escambia County School District Superintendent Keith Leonard said Wiggins would be immediately suspended in compliance with Florida state law.

The City of Franklin said the conditions of the two victims remained unknown. News 2 was able to reach a family member of one victim, who said he was the wife’s grandfather. He told News 2, thankfully, his granddaughter is expected to be okay, but was still in the hospital after being shot near the chest. He shared the other relative involved was further along in his recovery.

Wiggins is being held at the Williamson County Jail on a $3,500,000 bond.

