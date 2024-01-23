Family of Winter Springs mother of 4 starts domestic violence foundation in her honor

The family of Shakeira Rucker has turned their grief into strength for the community by starting a foundation aimed at providing a safe haven for domestic violence victims.

The sisters of Shakeira Rucker have started “For My Sister” in honor of their late sister.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

“We couldn’t save our sister, but we’re hoping we can save somebody,” said Dedra Rucker, Sister of Shakeira Rucker.

The mother of four was brutally murdered in November 2023. Her body was found in an Apopka storage unit and her estranged Husband Cory Hill was accused of the murder and charged with her death.

Read: Central Florida warms up, could hit record temps by end of week

Rucker said the foundation will educate and advocate for domestic violence policies in Central Florida.

“It’s a foundation in the hopes to help those that are suffering with domestic violence silently, sometimes people stay in that relationship because of financial reasons because of housing. With the foundation, we’re hoping to seek housing and financial resources and things to help those that may be going through that,” said Rucker.

Read: One federal proposal would create a new school choice tax credit

Rucker’s sister, Leonia Thornton, said the foundation will raise awareness to dismantle the silence surrounding domestic violence.

She told Eyewitness News the organization will become the beacon of hope and resilience through support, services advocacy, and community initiatives.

The foundation “For My Sister” will hold its first roundtable talk on February 1st at 1:30 pm in partnership at the Apopka VFW.

Read: AAA: Florida falls below $3 mark for a gallon of gas

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.