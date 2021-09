Associated Press

Stop if you've heard this before: The New York Jets are dealing with major injuries to a few key players. Left tackle Mekhi Becton will be sidelined at least a month with a knee injury, and safety Lamarcus Joyner is out for the season with a torn triceps. Coach Robert Saleh confirmed the injuries Monday, a day after the Jets fell 19-14 at Carolina in their season opener — taking some of the shine off what was a promising NFL debut for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.