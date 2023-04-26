Family of woman fatally shot in Morrisville asks for donations to gun control group

The family of a woman who was shot and killed in Morrisville is asking for donations to a nonprofit that fights gun violence.

Nabaruna Karmakar, 33, was found dead with two gunshot wounds on April 14 at her home on Seagrave Place off Northwest Cary Parkway.

Her husband, Michael Matthews, has been charged with murder.

A GoFundMe campaign was organized in Karmakar’s memory with a $10,000 goal to support Everytown for Gun Safety.

The New York-based organization advocates for gun control in America. The group is made up of mayors, gun violence survivors and parents who have lost children to mass shootings. Their fund supports the research, policy and advances to gun violence prevention around the country.

As of noon Wednesday, the campaign had raised $9,726s.

Karmakar earned a Ph.D. in industrial engineering from NC State University and was a senior operations research specialist at SAS. She is described on the fundraising page as a “beautiful girl with a smart mind.”

A visitation and prayer service was scheduled for Karmakar on April 23 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home on St. Mary’s Street in Raleigh.

What we know about Karmakar’s death

Two weeks after Karmakar was killed, Morrisville police have not released a possible motive for the shooting or described the circumstances that led to her death.

Karmakar and Matthews, 40, were the only ones home on the night she died, officials said.

Matthews called 911, and officers responded to the home after 9 p.m.

In 911 calls lasting just a few seconds released by Morrisville police, Matthews, whose voice was distorted, can be heard telling an operator he wanted to report a “double suicide.”

The call ends shortly after the operator asks for the address,

Matthews is being held in jail without bail. He told a Wake County judge that he would hire his own attorney.

He is set to return to court May 8.