Family of woman found dead at Sacramento hospital demands answers at vigil

Ford is partnering with South Korean battery manufacturers SK On and EcoPro BM to build a cathode manufacturing facility in Quebec, Canada. The CAD $1.2 billion (USD $890 million) joint investment will provide battery materials to supply future Ford electric vehicles. The onshoring of battery factories in the U.S. has boomed since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in August 2022, which offers a range of tax credits for the production of clean energy.