Family of woman hit by train located after police asked for help finding them

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The family of a woman hit and killed by a train has been found after police asked the public to help find them.

Williamson County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 and the Leander Police Department asked for help finding the next of kin for 41-year-old Naomi Morales. She died on Nov. 18, 2023, after she was hit by a CapMetro train.

In an update Tuesday, Williamson County officials said the family had been located and notified of Morales’ death by JP Pct. 3 Judge Evelyn McLean.

“Our condolences go out to the family during this difficult time,” McLean said. “We hope that providing closure and support to the family will help them navigate through this challenging time.”

McLean thanked the public for assisting in locating Morales’ next of kin, saying the collaboration and support was instrumental in the process.

“As we move forward, we will continue to provide assistance and support to the family as they make arrangements and decisions regarding their loved one,” McLean said. “We understand the importance of providing care and compassion during these sensitive times and are committed to helping the family in any way we can.”

