Karim Reyad, the 18-year-old involved in the April car crash that killed Gayla Sue Price, has received approval from a Kern County judge to be released from prison in order to receive medical treatment. Price's family protested the decision at the courthouse Wednesday morning, saying they lost their loved one forever and she deserves justice. 23ABC's Dominique LaVigne spoke with the family and Reyad's lawyer to learn more.

