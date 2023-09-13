Family of woman killed in crash with Rockford firetruck files wrongful death lawsuit

Family members of a woman killed when her Ford Focus was hit by a Rockford fire truck have filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Winnebago County court.

Rockford Firefighter Miguel Holland, 49, of Rockford, was charged with driving under the influence of marijuana and reckless homicide following the March 6 crash at Whitman and North Church streets. The crash claimed the life Marta Esquivias, 57, a married mother of five. The crash also severely injured her husband, Ismael Mondragon of Rockford.

"How do you have a firefighter get a DUI while operating a fire truck?" said Tyler Kobylski of Staver Accident Injury Lawyers P.C. in Chicago. "That's just not something that should happen."

Family of Marta Esquivias, 57, of Rockford, (center) killed in a March 6 crash with a Rockford fire truck have filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Although the lawsuit doesn't specify how much compensation the family is seeking, it is expected to be in the millions.

Tests of tetrahydrocannabinol, the substance in marijuana that makes a person high, in Holland's blood stream were nearly four times the legal limit, Kobylski said.

Although Kobylski said the truck was not responding to an emergency, the lawsuit says it was travelling at 47 mph at the time of the crash. That's 17 mph faster than the 30 mph speed limit, the suit says.

Witnesses told authorities that the the truck's lights and sirens were not activated before the crash, Kobylski said.

"It doesn't appear that they were actually responding to a call," Kobylski said.

A passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash, Mondragon told authorities his wife had a green light when the crash occurred. He suffered broken bones in the crash and was hospitalized for days afterward.

Holland has told authorities that he was the one with the green light while driving south on North Church Street at the intersection with Whitman Street.

Rockford Legal Director Nicholas Meyer said he could not comment on pending litigation. A response from the city of Rockford is expected to be filed in court by Nov. 13.

