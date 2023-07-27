Family of woman murdered in Derry Township speak out after arrest is made 16 years later

Wednesday was the day Carol Polo waited for 16 years.

“I didn’t think I would ever see this in my life, but it’s done and we’re good,” Polo said.

It was the day police made an arrest in connection to her daughter’s murder in 2007.

The person charged is Charles Ream. He was taken into custody Wednesday at his place of employment.

“This has been a case that has been open with Troop A Greensburg for 16 years now,” said Trooper Tristan Tappe. “Our criminal investigations unit has been working diligently and tirelessly to bring peace and justice to Samantha Lang’s family.”

Ream was interviewed by police back in 2007 but was never charged.

State Police say they interviewed an informant in March 2022 who said he spoke with Ream after Lang’s death.

Police said the informant told them Ream said he planned to go to Lang’s house, bend or break her fingers, take drugs, and leave.

But, Ream allegedly told the man Lang recognized him despite trying to cover his face, so he killed her.

Police talked with two female informants this year, one in May and one in early July.

One of the women said Ream threatened them if they ever told anyone about what happened.

“Samantha’s life mattered, and we are here today because an entire team of investigators and assistant district attorneys believed it as well,” said Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli.

Tappe wouldn’t get into specifics but said cold cases like this are sometimes able to be solved even decades later because of the evolution of technology.

“Things are changing day by day, month to month,” Tappe said. “We’re getting more advanced in the resources that we do have.”

But, she stressed if anyone has any additional information that can help in their investigation to come forward.

Lang’s family is relieved to finally be getting some answers.

“We’ve just been waiting for this all these years, and it just brings us peace to know that it’s finally happening,” said Lang’s niece, Alexis Malletz.

Ream is due in court for his preliminary hearing on August 9.

