Family wonders why College Park police can’t find suspect accused of killing their son

Samiya Handspike said she will never forget hiding in a closet at her friend’s Godby Road home and hearing her cousin screaming to her for help after a gunman shot him multiple times.

“I said little Fred I got you. Just hold on. I’m coming,” she said to her cousin Arfredrick Magby Jr.

After the gunman left, she ran to his side.

“He looked me in my eyes and he was on the floor and he was like, ‘Samiya. Samiya.’ And I was like, ‘I got you. I got you,” she said.

College Park police said Dontavious Carr is the gunman who shot and killed Magby on May 2.

Samiya told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that Carr is the father of her friend’s two kids and barged into her friend’s apartment.

She said Magby and her friend were in the friend’s bedroom when Carr suddenly appeared.

“I heard loud shots. ‘Pow! Pow! Pow!’” Handspike said.

Now, officers are searching for Carr. However, Magby’s father wonders why police can’t find him.

“I thought they had a name, they knew where it happened at. It shouldn’t take that long to capture somebody,” Arfredrick Magby said.

Police said they are doing all they can to locate him.

Magby Sr. said he believes this was a fit of jealous rage and says the gunman’s actions have changed his life forever.

“They don’t understand how it affects so many people,” he said.

Handspike told Jones she really misses her cousin and wants Carr of the streets.

“I want him to get life,” she said.

As for Magby Sr., he wants his son’s killer arrested.

“I want justice. Somebody took my son’s life for nothing,” he said.

