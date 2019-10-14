The Family That Worked for Jeffrey Epstein—and a Trump

Jeffrey Epstein and the Trumps didn't just share the same rarefied air of Palm Beach society; the multimillionaire sex offender and at least one member of the Trump clan hired employees from the same family, too.

While Janusz Banasiak served as Epstein's Palm Beach house manager, his wife and stepdaughter snagged jobs with another famous face in town: President Trump’s former wife Ivana, The Daily Beast has learned.

As Epstein’s butler for more than a decade, Banasiak testified that he lived in a staff house attached to the financier’s waterfront property, answered the door for girls who gave Epstein “massages,” and kept wads of cash to hand them on their way out.

His spouse, Rodica “Ofelia” Banasiak, is also linked to Epstein’s El Brillo Way mansion through addresses on her driver’s license and previous voter registration records. As recently as October 2015, a traffic citation for Ofelia listed Epstein’s estate as her place of residence.

Ofelia found long-term employment working for Ivana Trump until the socialite sold her Palm Beach home in 2014. That year, Ofelia’s 25-year-old daughter, a law student at Columbia University, landed a summer job with Ivana, too. (An online résumé for the daughter, which was found on the website sydex.net, includes a job with “Mrs. Ivana Trump” from May 2014 to July 2014.)

The Biggest Bombshells in Newly Unsealed Epstein Documents

Steven Mnuchin’s Mysterious Link to Creepy Epstein Model Scout

Gary Lyman, a lawyer for Ivana, told The Daily Beast that the student, who is from Romania, was tasked with helping Ivana pack her things for the move.

“The connection was the mom—her mom worked for Ivana,” Lyman said, adding that Ofelia’s “husband was the guy who worked for Epstein.”

It’s unclear if Epstein played a role in Ofelia’s employment with the Trumps. Ivana declined to answer further questions left with Lyman, and Ofelia and Banasiak declined to comment.

Still, the ties between the Trumps and Epstein run deep. (As The Daily Beast reported, Epstein was also linked to former President Clinton and his family, visiting the White House and donating to the Clinton Foundation.)

Ivana Trump's name was registered in Epstein’s infamous Little Black Book, which also contains numbers for President Trump and daughter Ivanka, now-first lady Melania, and Trump’s younger brother, Robert, and his ex-wife Blaine.

“I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy,” Trump told New York in 2002. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it—Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

In the 1980s and ’90s, Trump and Epstein enjoyed that social life together until, as Trump claims, they had a falling-out. “The reason doesn’t make any difference, frankly,” Trump told reporters, days after Epstein’s arrest for child sex-trafficking. “But I haven’t spoken to him in probably 15 years or more. I wasn’t a big fan of Jeffrey Epstein, that I can tell you.”

Epstein’s brother, Mark, has claimed Trump flew on Jeffrey’s plane “numerous times” and that the two “were good friends.” According to another report, in 1992, Trump threw a "calendar girl" party at Mar-a-Lago solely for himself, Epstein and 28 young women.

The reality star often dropped in on the creepy financier's mansion, according to the 2009 deposition of former Epstein staffer Juan Alessi.

Trump “would come, have dinner," Alessi testified as part of one victim's civil case against Epstein. "He never sat at the table. He eat with me in the kitchen.”

“Did he ever have massages while he was there?” Katherine Ezell, a lawyer for the victim, asked Alessi of Trump.

“No. Because he's got his own spa,” Alessi answered.

Trump barred Epstein from Mar-a-Lago after Florida cops filed charges against him, one Trump Organization attorney told the Washington Post. Brad Edwards, an attorney for multiple Epstein victims, has also previously mentioned the supposed ban.

In a 2010 affidavit, Edwards said he intended to take Trump’s deposition as he battled a lawsuit Epstein had filed against him. “I learned through a source that Trump banned Epstein… because Epstein sexually assaulted an underage girl at the club,” Edwards stated in the court filing.