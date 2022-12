Family members are concerned about the well-being of a missing east Charlotte teen.

Laisha Gonzalez, 15, was last seen on Dec. 17 at her home on Albemarle Road, family members said.

A police report was filed the next day.

Laisha is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

