Family is worried about a missing St. Helena Island woman. Here is where she was last seen

A 35-year-old St. Helena Island woman is missing, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Ciera J. Jennings was reported missing by family members who are concerned for her well-being, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Jennings left her Warsaw Island Road home Saturday morning driving a tan 2005 Toyota Corolla with Florida license plate 9747YW, officials said. She may be heading toward Florida.

Jennings is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Beaufort County Communications Center at 843-524-2777.