Family of wrongfully arrested teen says BPD didn't do its job

Jun. 7—Cameron Atkinson says he did everything he could to tell the Brunswick Police Department last week that he was not involved in a shooting that wounded two people.

Regardless of his efforts, Atkinson, 18, spent two days in jail accused of a shooting he didn't commit before he was released after a victim told police Atkinson had been misidentified.

His mother, Stephanie Atkinson, said this week that she and her family must now deal with the ramifications of the erroneous arrest because detectives didn't do their due diligence to follow up on her son's alibi. The only evidence detectives had on Cameron was his name, which a victim had provided to police, she said.

"Even if you think he did it, all you have is a name," Stephanie Atkinson said. "You wouldn't take his word, but you went on somebody else's? You locked him up on somebody else's word, but he couldn't be free off of his word? You made an arrest off of that and that shouldn't happen."

Cameron Atkinson said he was sitting on a Reynolds Street porch from 7-9 p.m. on May 30, about eight blocks away from the scene of the crime at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and L Street. That was where two people in a vehicle pulled up beside another vehicle and fired multiple rounds into it, leaving two victims with gunshot wounds and one in critical condition.

Cameron Atkinson was questioned after a third person in the victim's car, who he said was not wounded in the incident, gave police his name as the shooter. He said he knew two of the people in the victim's car.

He added that just because he knows some people who may be involved with criminal activity doesn't make him a criminal.

Cameron Atkinson had never been arrested prior to last week.

"I don't mess around with that stuff," he said.

He thinks detectives determined he was guilty by association. Once they had been given his name, they made up their minds he was responsible and didn't follow up to investigate his story of that night, he said.

"They said they saw my car," Cameron Atkinson said. "How can they see my car when I'm on Reynolds Street? It's not even the same color. How can I give you a name of someone else if I was nowhere near it?"

He was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center early on May 31 and spent roughly two days in jail before he was released. His release was prompted by a wounded victim of the shooting telling investigators that Cameron Atkinson was not the correct name of the suspect in question.

The Brunswick Police Department is currently working to make an arrest in the case based on the new information, said Assistant Police Chief Angela Smith.

She said officers acted in good faith based on victim testimony when they arrested Cameron Atkinson. Based on the violent nature of the crime and that the perpetrators remaining on the streets posed a public safety threat, it was imperative to detain suspects in the case quickly, Smith said.

"We are not denying that a mistake was made," Smith said. "We apologize to Cameron and his family but not for working quickly to get violent offenders off the streets."

Smith stressed that ongoing investigations often take unexpected turns. The department never wants to wrongfully arrest anyone. In this case, as soon as new information emerged indicating Cameron Atkinson was not the shooter, the department moved swiftly to release him and dismiss all charges.

"This is still very much an ongoing investigation," Smith said.

Stephanie Atkinson said good faith should not have been enough to make an arrest in this case. Investigators instead should have followed up on her son's alibi properly, she said. If they had, he never would have been arrested.

Now, Stephanie Atkinson said she has to take steps to clear Cameron's name from arrest records so the ordeal doesn't impact the rest of his life.

"Now what they have caused I have to go get his record cleared. Not just expunged but cleared completely," she said.

Stephanie Atkinson has some law enforcement training and has worked in the past for the Glynn County Police Department and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. She said if employers in the future run a background check and find out that he was arrested, even if charges were dismissed, that his ability to get a job will be in jeopardy.

"There are ramifications that now I have to get fixed, however I get them fixed, through an attorney or on my own," Stephanie Atkinson said. "They didn't murder him physically, but they murdered his character, his future, his confidence."