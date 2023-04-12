Family of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon pens open letter to mark 5-year anniversary of his death

The family of Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon shared an open letter Wednesday to mark the five-year anniversary of his line-of-duty death.

In the letter, they expressed thanks for all the community support over the years and asked the public to keep Sean’s memory and legacy alive as a gift to his family.

Gannon, 32, was shot and killed by Thomas Latanowich while serving a warrant at a Marston Mills home back on April 12, 2018. His K9 partner, Nero, was also seriously injured.

Yarmouth officer fatally shot while serving warrant for firearms violations

Latanowich, of Somerville, was sentenced to life in prison in August 2021 after being found guilty of second-degree murder.

The Yarmouth Police Department shared the Gannon family letter on their Facebook page. It reads as follows:

On this fifth anniversary of Sean’s untimely death, may we take this opportunity to thank the thousands of people who continue to keep his memory and legacy alive through the countless memorials, letters, honors, and ultimately, the gift of friendship to our family. Moreover, the good that continues to emerge from such a grievous loss not only to our family but to the community that Sean served with distinction reveals the innate goodness of people that goes beyond the pale. The qualities of compassion, generosity, self-sacrifice, a strong work ethic, and basic decency that define Sean to his core continue to emerge that preserve not only his memory but bring a light of hope into a dark world. Sean shone his light in his all too brief life. Now we can best remember him by doing the same.

As Sean’s widow Dara has previously stated, “No gesture of kindness is too small. Without seeking attention for himself, Sean acted on his principles and led by example.” We can do likewise. On this fifth anniversary of Sean’s death, we can best honor Sean’s sacrifice and legacy by our care for one another and for the greater good in the world.

To you all, our deepest thanks.

Story continues

Sincerely,

The Gannon Family

Latanowich had been hiding in the home’s attic when the shooting occurred and then barricaded himself inside for more than an hour before he was arrested. Latanowich finally surrendered, but only after Gannon was fatally wounded.

The long history of why Officer Sean Gannon's murder suspect wasn't in jail

A warrant for his arrest was issued after Latanowich missed a visit from a probation officer and failed to show up for a drug test the week prior to the shooting.

Gannon’s colleagues remembered him as a “remarkable young man” and the “Tomy Brady of the Yarmouth Police Department.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW