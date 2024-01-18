Family of Ybor City mass shooting victim hopes to combat gun violence

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa family is pushing through their pain and finding ways to move forward after losing their 20-year-old son in a deadly mass shooting.

It’s been nearly three months since Harrison Boonstoppel was killed in Ybor City. He was one of two victims who was caught in the crossfire.

Since then, the Boonstoppel family has been coping with their loss with a plan to start a foundation focused on gun violence prevention.

Their mission is centered around supporting students at an early age about the issues they face in and out of the classroom.

Harrison Boonstoppel was known for his adventurous spirit, but nearly three months ago his light was dimmed.

“It’s the worst thing that can happen to anybody because he was stolen from us,” said Brucie Boonstoppel, Harrison’s mother. “He’d be here if it wasn’t for the violence that our children are growing up in.”

Brucie Boonstoppel says the pain is palpable since her family’s life has been shattered by gun violence.

“It just hurts so bad that such a beautiful person was taken,” Boonstoppel said. “I know he’s not the only one.”

Boonstoppel is especially rattled after she learned that one of the suspects arrested in the case is 14 years old.

“Everyone is shocked that a 14-year-old has a gun,” she said. “It’s not shocking anymore.”

However, her family is turning their pain into a purpose. They’re in the process of starting a foundation in Harrison’s honor to teach kids about the unrelenting consequences of gun violence at an early age.

“You cannot stop a bullet and the bullet doesn’t care who you are,” Boonstoppel said. “It will take anybody. We need to support families. We may not change the laws, but we’re going to do our best to make Tampa Bay a beautiful and safe place and make our children feel better.”

The Boonstoppels already started The Harrison Bruce Boonstoppel Memorial Fund.

This month, they’ll be meeting with Community Foundation Tampa Bay and other organizations as they establish their foundation.

They’re calling on the community and businesses to get involved with their initiative.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.